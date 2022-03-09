Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

PEBO opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $889.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

