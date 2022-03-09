Peoples Trust Company of St Albans (OTC:PPAL) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Peoples Trust Company of St Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of PPAL opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.23. Peoples Trust Company of St Albans has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $104.95.

