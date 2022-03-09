Peoples Trust Company of St Albans (OTC:PPAL) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Peoples Trust Company of St Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Shares of PPAL opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.23. Peoples Trust Company of St Albans has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $104.95.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Trust Company of St Albans (PPAL)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St Albans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St Albans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.