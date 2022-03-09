PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Update

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Man Group plc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PerkinElmer by 103,138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $165.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.81. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.