Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,370.00

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,370 ($31.05) and last traded at GBX 2,385 ($31.25), with a volume of 44741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,500 ($32.76).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,775.30. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

