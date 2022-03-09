PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 9,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

