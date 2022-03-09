Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.39 ($0.06). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 113,643,179 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The company has a market cap of £118.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

