Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

