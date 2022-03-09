Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 495,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,763,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $271.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

