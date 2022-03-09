Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 11% Lower This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $126.34 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,954.88 or 1.00027297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00260761 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

