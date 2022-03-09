PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:PGP opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

