PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:PGP opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.56.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
