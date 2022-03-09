PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of NYSE PFL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

