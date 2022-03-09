Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PING. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.18.

PING opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

