Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sets New 1-Year High at $246.49

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $246.49 and last traded at $243.84, with a volume of 72283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.16.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

