Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cronos Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cronos Group in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRON. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

CRON stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cronos Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cronos Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.