Piper Sandler Weighs in on Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

