Polianta Ltd Raises Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 280,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,396. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

