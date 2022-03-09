Portillos (PTLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Portillos to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Portillos stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80. Portillos has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Portillos alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $65,612,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Portillos (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.