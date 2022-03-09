POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of PKX opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. POSCO has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

