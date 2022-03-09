PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $130.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

PPG opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

