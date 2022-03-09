Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

IVV traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $427.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

