Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $721,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,228 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

