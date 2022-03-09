Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF makes up 0.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 434,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDS stock remained flat at $$25.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,958. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.