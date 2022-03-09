Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PGEN opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $444.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183 over the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Precigen by 209.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.