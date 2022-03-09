Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procept BioRobotics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 1,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Procept BioRobotics by 5,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

