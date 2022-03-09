Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

PRCT stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.54. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

