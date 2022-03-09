Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,139,000 after acquiring an additional 147,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.