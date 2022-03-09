Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $348.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.67.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE PSA opened at $367.20 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

