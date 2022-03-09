PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $649,800.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $62.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PubMatic by 2,387.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PubMatic by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

