Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $42.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 39.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $792.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.30. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

