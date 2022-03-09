Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) Plans GBX 4.50 Dividend

Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Puma Vct 13 stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Wednesday. Puma Vct 13 has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.83.

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a fund of Puma Investment Management Limited.

