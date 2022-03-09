Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.