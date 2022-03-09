Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Compass, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Compass’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE COMP opened at $6.63 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.
Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.