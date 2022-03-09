Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Compass, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Compass’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COMP. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

NYSE COMP opened at $6.63 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

