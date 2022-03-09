Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AJX opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.