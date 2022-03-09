Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunocore in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immunocore by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth $163,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

