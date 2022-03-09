Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $252.24 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

