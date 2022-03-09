Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Increased by Analyst

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.43.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$27.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$998.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

