Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Integral Ad Science in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

