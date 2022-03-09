Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $782,710.50 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $782,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $116.01.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Q2 by 45.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 44.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

