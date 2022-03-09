Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Lifted by Analyst

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Quanex Building Products in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

