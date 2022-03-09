Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

