Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 60,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,609. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

