Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 60,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,609. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.