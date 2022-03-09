RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 383,743 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $13.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

The stock has a market cap of $639.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

