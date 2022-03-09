Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 541,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter.

RADI stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

