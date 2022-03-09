Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

