Raymond James Reiterates “C$32.00” Price Target for AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been given a C$32.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

ALA stock opened at C$28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.11. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$20.02 and a twelve month high of C$29.37.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

