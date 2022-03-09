Raymond James Trims Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price to C$8.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.
MOGO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,082. Mogo has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.92.
Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mogo (MOGO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.