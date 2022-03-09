Raymond James Trims Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price to C$8.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

MOGO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,082. Mogo has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 371,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the 2nd quarter worth $12,661,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth $2,603,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

