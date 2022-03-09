Raymond James Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

TSE:SNC opened at C$31.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.08. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.70 and a 1-year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

