Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. 160,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,112. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

