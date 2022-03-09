ReapChain Price Tops $0.0998 on Major Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and approximately $614,235.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReapChain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00033421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00101958 BTC.

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,966,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

