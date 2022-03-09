Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $9.37. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 120,886 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($19.57) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.